Keep the Six Nations for northern hemisphere sides, says Bulls coach Jake White
Sports Reporter
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
As South African rugby leans more towards the northern hemisphere, World Cup-winning coach Jake White has made his opinion known about the Springboks’ proposed move to the Six Nations.
Talk about the Boks joining the Six Nations have been rife since South African premier franchises, the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions, joined Pro14 sides to form the United Rugby Championship (URC) in 2020.
Local sides, including the Cheetahs, have also been part of the European Professional Club Rugby tournament, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup since last year.
According to reports, South Africa will join the competition from 2026 after they committed to Sanzaar to the end of a broadcasting deal in 2025.
It is believed the move to the north will have more commercial benefits for SA Rugby and the synchronised time zones makes it more appealing.
The Six Nations is for the England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales national sides and the Bulls boss believes it needs to remain like that.
White was asked about the matter by English media after the Bulls' Champions Cup game against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in England.
The coach believes South Africa's inclusion in the Six Nations would take away the essence of what the competition is about.
“I’m an old school guy. I can’t see that you can ever have South Africa playing Six Nations,” White said.
“I look back at those games and you find memories of guys such as JPR Williams, who [recently] passed away. I can’t see South Africa playing in the Six Nations.
“I don’t know, so many things have changed in rugby and hopefully we will hang on to that Six Nations is for the six nations that play in the north,” he said.
“Once you start bringing [in] South Africa, what is stopping you from bringing [in] New Zealand and Australia and all that sort of thing? Then it’s not the Six Nations.
“As an old school guy, I hope it won’t happen. I’d probably get killed for saying that back home.”
After defeating Bristol 31-17 at the weekend, White will hope his Bokless team will step up again when they host French side Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).
Bordeaux have done well in the Champions Cup this season and have already confirmed their place in the next round with a game to spare.
They did so by winning all their three matches. The Bulls are yet to lose a Champions Cup match at home.
