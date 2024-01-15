Reece Topley enjoyed the most success for the Giants bowlers with three for 19.
A confident Super Giants side won the toss and opted to bat on the back of victories in their two opening games.
They started with intent, but soon lost the four top-order wickets of Matthew Breetzke (13), Quinton de Kock (2), Jon-Jon Smuts (6) and Wiaan Mulder (12).
But Klaasen rose to the occasion in the adverse conditions and saved face for the home team by slapping 64 off only 41 balls.
The Proteas right-hander was an obvious cut above the rest, oozing class while striking seven fours and two sixes.
Seamer Lizaad Williams dismissed him in the final over of the innings as the home team recorded 145 for eight.
Williams was accurate for the Super Kings, nagging away in testing areas to claim four wickets for 26 runs in his four overs.
Left-arm quick Nandre Burger was a willing wingman to Williams conceding only 22 runs while claiming the wicket of Breetzke.
The Super Kings finished the evening winless after three encounters.
Klassy Klaasen on song again as Super Giants beat Super Kings in Durban
Image: Abbey Sebetha/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix
The legend of Heinrich Klaasen continued to grow as he helped Durban’s Super Giants to a 37-run bonus-point victory over the Joburg Super Kings in their SA20 fixture at Kingsmead in Durban on Monday evening.
Klaasen, who easily ranks among the best T20 players in the world, shone with the blade on a night most other batters found the going tough on a tricky surface.
He slapped a superb half-century and then some to ensure the Super Giants made it three wins from as many games at the top of the table.
The Super Kings’ target of 146 for victory may have been a modest one on any normal pitch, but, for a change, this one had a touch of spite in it and provided much assistance to the bowlers.
The only Super Kings players to make any semblance of a decent contribution were Reeza Hendricks who stroked 38 off 32 deliveries and Moeen Ali with a late cameo of 36.
In the end, the visitors fell way short with a total of 108 for nine.
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Jon-Jon Smuts built the pressure on the Joburg batters through the middle overs conceding only 35 runs in their combined eight overs while claiming three wickets between them.
