Favourites Morocco make their mark, three times, against Tanzania at Afcon

Morocco underlined their status as pre-tournament favourites by beating 10-man Tanzania 3-0 to make a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign as Group F got under way at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday night.

Captain Romain Saiss scored a rare goal to put the World Cup semifinalists ahead at halftime with Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri adding two more in the space of three second-half minutes to emphasise their dominance, especially after Tanzania had Novatus Miroshi sent off after a second caution.