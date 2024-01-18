Bafana players remain confident and focused ahead of crucial clash with Namibia

Despite their disappointing start at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which drew flak from a lot of South Africans back home, Bafana Bafana players remain upbeat and focused on the mission at hand.

Bafana kicked off their tournament with a 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday in Ivory Coast, putting themselves in a difficult position ahead of their second game of the group stages.

With two games left to play in the group stages, Bafana’s chances of making the round of 16 are still very much alive.

But to keep those chances alive, SA will need to get a positive result against neighbours Namibia, who are fired up after the great start they had in the tournament by beating Tunisia.

Speaking from Ivory Coast, Bafana midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the fixture against Namibia.

Mokoena has emphasised the need to be clinical in front of goal, as he believes that was part of their problems against Mali.

Bafana were awarded a penalty in the first half, but star player Percy Tau couldn’t give SA a crucial head start as he missed it.