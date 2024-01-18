Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have managed to avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw.
All three giants had good draws as they were pitted against teams from South Africa’s lower divisions in the draw that was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
Defending champions Pirates will begin their title defence against a team that is yet to be confirmed from the Safa ranks in Mpumalanga.
The Sea Robbers, who have already won the MTN8 this season, didn’t get a home draw and that means they will travel to Mpumalanga.
Pretoria giants Sundowns will have a short trip to Johannesburg to face NB La Masia from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) while Chiefs host Milford FC.
Milford FC are from Richards Bay in the north of KwaZulu-Natal and play their football in the MFC.
The draw produced a few clashes between the top-tier sides with SuperSport United being pitted against Cape Town City.
Golden Arrows will welcome Carling Knockout Cup runners-up TS Galaxy while AmaZulu FC will battle for a place in the last 16 against Royal AM.
DStv Premiership stragglers Richards Bay FC will host fellow top-tier club Polokwane City.
The dates and venues for the last 32 matches will be confirmed by the PSL at a later stage.
Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw
NB La Masia v Mamelodi Sundowns
Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy
JDR Stars v Hungry Lions
SuperSport United v Cape Town City
University of Pretoria v Cape Town Spurs
Maritzburg United v Paarl United
Safa Mpumalanga v Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies
Highlands Park v Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC v Royal AM
NC Professionals v Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows
Richards Bay FC v Polokwane City
FC Ravens v Spain FC
D’ General v Madridtas
Kaizer Chiefs v Milford FC