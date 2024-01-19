Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas calls for support for Bafana at Afcon

“It is not going to be easy to play against Peter Shalulile but we must make sure we bring our A-game and we must not concentrate on one player but the whole team.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas has called on South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they prepare for their must-win Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Namibia on Sunday.
Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in their opening match on Tuesday, and that result has left them in an unfavourable situation where they have to win against the Brave Warriors to stay in contention for the knockout stages.
Bafana are up against a highly motivated Namibian team after they opened their campaign with a historic win over former champions Tunisia, their first victory in the tournament.
Namibia knows Bafana well as they have Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu), Deon Hotto (Pirates), Peter Shalulile (Sundowns), Loyd Kazapua (Chipppa United) and Lubeni Haukongo (Cape Town Spurs) playing in the DStv Premiership.
“I would have loved to be in Ivory Coast but unlucky for me I got an injury,” Aubaas said during the Nedbank Cup draw where Sundowns were pitted against National First Division (NFD) side NB La Masia.
“Obviously, I have to support the players who have been selected to represent South Africa at the tournament. We played in the first match against Mali, it’s just that we didn’t get the result we needed.
“But I know the boys are going to make sure they fight hard against Namibia to get a favourable result. We have to be positive as a nation and support the players who are there in Ivory Coast and representing our country.”
In this crucial group stages match, Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will come face to face with club teammate Shalulile and Aubaas said they must not focus on one player.
“It is not going to be easy to play against Peter Shalulile but we must make sure we bring our A-game and we must not concentrate on one player but the whole team.
“Bafana players must apply whatever the coach has prepared with them at the training ground. I am 100% positive about the game and I am fully behind the guys.”
Aubaas also spoke about enjoying his time at Sundowns since he joined them at the beginning of the season from TS Galaxy.
“I am enjoying my football journey at Sundowns. I know I have to work for my place in the team. But, whoever, the coach selected in my position, I have to respect his decision and support that player.
“The most important thing is that, when my time comes, I have to be ready to represent the team.”
