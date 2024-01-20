Shah and Ahmed combined again for the dismissal of Azan Awais who did not trouble the scorers much for his five runs, leaving the men in green on 48 for two.
Khan's ton leads Pakistan to win over rivals Afghanistan in U19 World Cup group opener
Image: Johan Rynners-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
Shahzaib Khan's blistering first innings century ensured that Pakistan claimed an 181-run victory over their fierce rivals and neighbours Afghanistan in the opening Group D match of the ICC U19 World Cup at Buffalo Park, East London on Saturday.
The 18-year-old Mansehra-born Khan scored the second century of the 2024 edition finishing up on 106 from 126 balls.
He hit 10 sixes and four fours, breaking the record for most sixes (17) in Youth ODI's for Pakistan U19 going past Shamyl Hussain's mark of 15.
The Pakistan win means they have the upper hand in the group heading into their next game against Nepal on Tuesday.
Chasing a tricky target of 285, Afghanistan got off to the worst possible start.
They lost two of their front-line batsmen Wafiullah Tarakhil (0) and Jamshid Zadran (1) within the space of two overs as pace bowlers Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah made use of the conditions.
Hassan Eisakhil and Sohail Khan Zurmati's stay in the middle gave the Afghanistan fans some hope as the pair fought back.
However, that was short-lived as Eisakhil (19) was bowled by the younger brother of Naseem Shah, Ubaid.
Zurmati (20) quickly followed to the dressing room as Afghanistan had no answer to Pakistan's accurate attack.
The Afghanistan middle order and tail collapsed like cheap deck chairs in a garage as they lost captain Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (0), Arab Gul (2), Rahimullah Zurmati (20) AM Ghazanfar (2) and Khalil Ahmed (4).
They were eventually dismissed for a paltry 103 meaning they will have to work hard heading into their next game against New Zealand, who are favourites to top the group.
Shah was the picked of the Pakistan bowlers with figures of 4/26.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in gloriously sunny conditions in East London.
Openers Shamyl Hussain and Khan had a steady but slow start with the pair taking Pakistan to 36 without loss in the first powerplay before Hussain (17) was caught behind by Numan Shah after edging a Khalil Ahmed length ball.
Shah and Ahmed combined again for the dismissal of Azan Awais who did not trouble the scorers much for his five runs, leaving the men in green on 48 for two.
With his side in a spot of bother, in-form Pakistan skipper Saad Baig came to the crease as he and Khan steadied the ship with their fifth wicket stand.
Playing the role of aggressor, the left-handed middle-order Baig notched up his fourth half-century in his last five innings for the side.
However, a few minutes later he was bowled by Ghazanfar for 55 off 52 balls ending a partnership that realised eight runs short of triple figures.
Ahmed Hussain (8) had a short stay in the middle as he was trapped LBW by Naseer Khan Maroofkhi.
Riaz Ullah played a vital supporting role to Khan for his 46 off 49 balls before he became Ahmed's third victim of the day.
Arafat Minhas (8) and Ubaid Shah (22) all fell in quick succession but that did not bother Khan who notched up his first century of the tournament, joining the list of Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq and Haseebullah Khan of openers to have reached the landmark for Pakistan U19.
He was dismissed by Bashir Ahmad as the Pakistan u19 team posted 284 for nine.
Khalil Ahmed, with four for 51, was the pick of the Afghan bowlers.
