Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in hot conditions.
Mdantsane-born former IBF junior-featherweight world boxing title holder Welcome Ncita did the honours of bringing the coveted World Cup trophy to the field before the singing of the national anthems.
Reddy ton fires New Zealand to victory over Nepal
Image: ALAN EASON
The dominant theory about Buffalo Park in East London being one of the toughest SA grounds to chase down a target was confirmed on Sunday as New Zealand claimed a 64-run victory over Nepal in their ICC Under-19 World Cup group match.
The crushing victory was the first in the 2024 edition for the 1998 finalists and was pioneered by middle-order batsman Snehith Reddy, who struck a superb unbeaten 147 runs off 125 balls in their total of 302 for eight.
The century was the third of the tournament and was the second scored at the ground after Shahzaib Khan’s a day earlier.
It was also the highest individual score, surpassing West Indian Jewel Andrew’s 130 against SA in the opening game of the global showpiece.
With Pakistan and New Zealand likely to be the contenders for the top spot in the group, the boost in the latter’s net-run rate may prove to be vital.
Chasing a hefty target of 303 to win, Nepal could not kick-start their innings.
Image: Johan Rynners-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
In a similar fashion to that of Ncita in his boxing days, New Zealand openers Luke Watson and Tom Jones had a solid start.
The pair put together a 50-run opening stand, taking advantage of the first powerplay restriction.
They two looked settled on the slow Buffalo Park surface until Watson was bowled by Subash Bhandari for 14. Jones (33) quickly followed in the same fashion.
Oliver Tewatiya did not trouble the scorers with his duck as the Nepalese took control in the middle overs but up stepped Black Caps skipper Jackson.
Together with Reddy, he delivered a supreme display of batting as they countered the Nepalese spin.
With Jackson playing the role of aggressor, they reached their half-centuries in no time.
They added 157 runs for the fifth wicket before Jackson fell to the medium pace of Tripathi for 75 off 81.
Reddy then notched up his maiden World Cup century as New Zealand added 99 runs in the last 10 overs.
