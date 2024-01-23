Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but remains upbeat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has raised a concern about Tunisia having more time to prepare for the sides’ crunch meeting in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday.

Bafana and Tunisia will be equally desperate for a result that will see them leave the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo in Ivory Coast having secured their place in the round of 16.

The match will kick off 7pm, SA time.

A draw could be enough for South Africa to achieve their immediate goal, while the Tunisians need a victory to remain in the race for the continental title.

After two matches in group E, the Broos-coached Bafana are on three points, while Tunisia have managed just a single point.

Mali lead the group with four points while Namibia, who lost 4-0 to Bafana on Sunday, are also on three points.

While Broos said they have prepared well for the match, he pointed out a slight advantage for Tunisia.