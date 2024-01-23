×

Mozambique rally late to send Ghana to brink of Cup of Nations exit

By Reuters - 23 January 2024
Reinildo Isnard Mandava of Mozambique (centre) celebrates goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 22 January 2024.
Image: Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Mozambique scored two goals in stoppage time to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw in their Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a result that likely spells the end of the tournament for the much-fancied west Africans.

Two penalties from Jordan Ayew had Ghana comfortably ahead and looking well placed to finish second in the group behind the Cape Verde Islands, but a late rally handed Mozambique a share of the spoils.

It was not enough for Mozambique, who finished bottom of the group, but only behind Ghana on goal difference.

Two points from three matches is not likely to be enough for Ghana to qualify for the knockout rounds as one of four best third-placed finishers.

