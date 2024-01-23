Sunrisers’ opening bowlers paved the way, says chief destroyer Baartman

Sunrisers Eastern Cape fast bowler Ottneil Baartman credited the opening bowlers for setting a solid base, which allowed him to wreak havoc on the Pretoria Capitals in their Betway SA20 clash at St George’s Park on Monday.
With overhead conditions favouring the pace bowlers on a sporting pitch, Baartman claimed four wickets for just 12 runs, helping to dismiss the visiting side for a tournament record low of 52 runs in front of a raucous crowd.
He was ably assisted by his seam bowling partners, Dan Worrall, Marco Jansen and Patrick Kruger, who shared six wickets for 38 runs, with the four-pronged seam attack giving away just three extras.
Baartman, who bowled 16 dot balls in 3.3 overs, rocketed to the top of the wicket-takers’ list with his latest performance taking his tournament tally to 12 wickets, two clear of Proteas international Lungi Ngidi.
That performance condemned the Capitals to a fourth loss in five matches.
They are bottom of the table with just four points after suffering probably their most humiliating defeat in the tournament’s short history.
With grey conditions overhead, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first, and what a masterstroke it was.
The Capitals’ opening pair, Will Jacks (12) and Phil Salt (10), would finish the innings as the side’s highest scorers, with their 25-run partnership also the highest as the team were removed for a paltry 52 runs in 13.3 overs, the tournament’s lowest score.
An unbeaten 50-run second-wicket partnership by Tom Abell (31) and Jordan Hermann (20) carried the home side to victory in 6.5 overs, with the entire match being completed in 20.2 overs.
Baartman said the fast start, coupled with their rapid summing up of conditions, allowed the Sunrisers to keep their opponents under pressure throughout the innings.
“I don’t know too much about the wind directions [and how it affects playing conditions], but it is said that if the wind blows from the scoreboard side, the ball can swing.
“The way the opening bowlers set the tone at that stage, having three wickets down in the power play, settled the nerves [for me] and showed me something was in the wicket.
“It was like bowling in Test match conditions today,” he said at the post-match media conference.
Even after the power play ended with the Capitals on 27/4, the Sunrisers never wavered from their attacking approach and were duly rewarded for their efforts, Baartman said.
“When you take wickets [early on], especially as a seamer, it tells you that there is something in the wicket, and we tried to explore that for as long as possible.
“Every fast bowler that came on made an impact in his spell.
“If you look at the innings as a whole, a wicket fell almost every over.
“So it was decided that the seamers would go for a bit longer [because] the ball was seaming around off the surface, we hit the right lengths, put the ball in the right areas and luckily today it worked out for us,” he said.
Though conditions aided the bowlers, Baartman said the key to their performance was putting the ball in the right areas.
“In T20 cricket you don’t want to leave the stumps because something can always happen if you attack the stumps, if the batter wants to make a play, then you are still in the game.
“I feel they [Capitals] could have adapted to the conditions better, taken the innings a bit deeper, but we took wickets in clusters, which slowed the game down,” he said.
