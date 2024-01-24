Bafana coach Broos names an unchanged line-up for crunch clash against Tunisia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made no changes to the team to take on Tunisia in the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Wednesday night.

His starting line-up, that boasts seven players from runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, convincingly beat Namibia 4-0 on Sunday where Themba Zwane scored a brace and there were contributions from Percy Tau and Thapelo Maseko.

Ronwen Williams keeps goal and the defence is made up of Sundowns players in Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana and Khuliso Mudau who will be tasked with the difficult job of keeping Tunisian attackers Seifeddine Jaziri and Achouri Elyes at bay.

In the defensive midfield, Broos has once again put his trust in the duo of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena, while his three-pronged attack is made up of Tau, Evidence Makgopa and influential Zwane.