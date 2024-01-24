Mauritania served up another shock result at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to dump 2019 winners Algeria out of the tournament with a 1-0 victory and seal a historic place in the last-16 at the Stade de la Paix on Tuesday.
Mauritania had never led in any of their previous eight matches at the continental finals, let alone won a game, but a first half goal from Yali Dellahi was enough to send Algeria packing in a second successive embarrassing early exit for coach Djamel Belmadi’s side after a similar failure in 2021.
Mauritania claim historic win to dump Algeria out of Afcon
Image: Weam Mostafa/ BackpagePix
Algeria look a shadow of the side that lifted the trophy in Egypt in 2019.
They dropped captain Riyad Mahrez to the bench against Mauritania but brought him on at halftime in a desperate bid to reverse their fortunes which proved fruitless in the end.
