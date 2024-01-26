Chiefs among three teams to face Chippa at Buffalo City Stadium
Chilli Boys owner is confident everything on track to host matches in East London
Chippa United chair Siviwe Mpengesi has vowed that there will not be any complications around the side’s long-awaited return to the Buffalo City Stadium, saying that all systems are in place. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.