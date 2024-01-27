He spent four days in hospital for the condition previously known as Wegener's disease.
As a player he broke his nose on a number of occasions and at one point had plastic inserted to replace his septum.
He had an operation to fix his pubic bones, he went under the knife for a dislocated elbow, had three procedures for piles and had a knee cleared of scar tissue. He has had 38 operations as a player.
News of Erasmus' injuries would have shocked many South Africans.
Erasmus has become a much revered figure since the Springboks' triumph in the 2019 RWC in Japan.
Their victory in France last year only solidified his position as a South African cultural icon.
He has kept a low profile after the Boks won the RWC in October last year.
He spent a month on holiday in Mauritius and time with family in the Baviaanskloof.
Springbok fans and the wider rugby community will hope his latest setback is only temporary.
Bok plans remain on track despite Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation
Sports reporter
Image: Dan Mullan (Getty Images)
Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation due to burn wounds are unlikely to delay plans to name the new Springbok coaching structure in the coming weeks.
SA Rugby on Saturday released a statement saying their director of rugby underwent a skin graft after what they described as “chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product”.
They added: “He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”
It is understood Erasmus attempted to unblock a drain using a plunger when the accident occurred but details around what happened remain sketchy.
Though the statement said he would return to work within weeks SA Rugby remain hopeful they can announce the new Springbok coaching structure in the coming weeks.
All the planning had been completed to get the new structure in place after key defections following last year's Rugby World Cup.
Erasmus spearheaded the search for a replacement for Jacques Nienaber who vacated the position of Springbok head coach, as well as assistant coach Felix Jones.
The pair took up positions with Leinster and England respectively.
It was widely reported in November last year that Erasmus would again take over the responsibility of Springbok head coach on an interim basis.
Whether he will retain that title in the new structure remains to be seen.
Spending time in hospital will not be a foreign experience for the former Bok flank.
In 2019 he was diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a very uncommon disorder that causes inflammation of the blood vessels in your nose, sinuses, throat, lungs and kidneys.
