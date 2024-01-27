Pakistan send strong message to U19 Super Six teams

Two-time world champions Pakistan sent a strong message to the teams they will meet in the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup after they romped to a 10-wicket victory over New Zealand in their final group game at Buffalo Park on Saturday.
Openers Shamyl Hossain (54 not out) and Shahzaib Khan (80 not out) chased their target of 141 down with 148 balls remaining.
The two went better than a run-a-ball, putting their foot on the pedal and setting the right tone for the next round where they will meet arch-rivals India, Bangladesh and Ireland.
The win also ensured they topped Group D something their coach Mohammed Yousuf said was at the top of his agenda for the competition.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in sunny conditions in East London.
With scores of children in attendance and full voice singing 'Amagwijo' in the Bunkers Hill stand, Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah ran through the New Zealand top order in his first spell.
Luke Watson had barely settled when Shah beat him with a peach to send his off stump cartwheeling for zero. He then accounted for Tom Jones' wicket for 14 runs.
Snehith Reddy, who has been in the limelight for NZ with the willow, was sent packing for seven by Shah within the first power play.
The skipper Oscar Jackson played a brisk cameo but was removed by Mohammad Zeeshan for 12.
Lachlan Stackpole brought the initiative back to New Zealand with a flurry of boundaries.
He backed his timing against the pacers and used power to muscle fours and sixes against the spinners.
Stackpole fell for 42 while trying to dispatch the off-spinner Naveed Khan over the covers.
Oliver Tewatiya was the next to go, getting stumped off Naveed's bowling for a well-played 29.
Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas then struck with their left-arm spin to rattle the Kiwi tail and eventually dismissed them for 140.
Shah and Minhas were the pick of the bunch for the Pakistani bowlers with both picking up three wickets.
Image: Johan Rynners-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
