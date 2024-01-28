Liverpool into FA Cup fifth round, Man United escape with win against Newport

Liverpool cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 rout of Championship Norwich City on Sunday to kick off Juergen Klopp's long goodbye at Anfield, while crowd trouble marred Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Twelve-time winners Manchester United gave up a two-goal lead before escaping Rodney Parade with a 4-2 victory over fourth-tier Welsh side Newport County.

Liverpool's beloved manager announced on Friday that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of this season, his ninth at the helm.

“I get it, it's very emotional,” Klopp told the BBC. “I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. [And] in the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the side lines.

“First match after the news and we can get used to it.”

The eight-time FA Cup winners had goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.