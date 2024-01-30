×

Sport

Ivory Coast send defending champions Senegal out of Cup of Nations

By Reuters - 30 January 2024
Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie celebrates after the match against Senegal.
Image: REUTTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Moussa Niakhate missed his penalty in the shoot-out as holders Senegal tumbled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after a drama-filled 5-4 loss to hosts Ivory Coast after a 1-1 draw at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday.

Senegal were quick out the blocks and took the lead inside four minutes as Sadio Mane's cross from the left was chested down by Habib Diallo, whose thunderous shot from 10-yards settled in the top corner of the net.

Mane was fortunate not to get a red card shortly after that after a poor challenge, but Senegal could not add to their lead and paid the price when the Ivorians were awarded a clear penalty and equalised through Franck Kessie four minutes from the end of the 90 minutes.

Ivory Coast will face the winner of Tuesday’s last-16 tie between Mali and Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

