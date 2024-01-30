Mali seal quarterfinal place with win over Burkina Faso

Mali profited from quick starts to each half as an own goal from Edmond Tapsoba and a strike by Lassine Sinayoko secured a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Mali scored within three minutes at the start of the match as the unfortunate Tapsoba turned the ball into his own net. They caught the Burkinabe cold again when they added a second two minutes after the break as Sinayoko netted his third goal of the tournament.

Burkina Faso pulled a goal back when Bertrand Traore slotted a penalty just before the hour mark, but could not force an equaliser against a Mali with a well-deserved reputation for a miserly defence, one of the reasons why they are among the tournament favourites.

Mali are seeking their first continental title and face hosts Ivory Coast next in their quarterfinal in Bouake on Saturday.

Reuters