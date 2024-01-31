Batting fails again as Super Kings succumb without a fight to Sunrisers

Victory two nights earlier against MI Cape Town created the impression that the Joburg Super Kings had turned a corner in this season’s SA20. However, Wednesday’s capitulation against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape suggests Faf du Plessis’ team remain frozen to the spot.

They will lose fourth place on the log — the last play-off position — should Pretoria Capitals beat MI Cape Town in Centurion on Thursday. And while a win in their last home match on Saturday against the Durban Super Giants could still see them sneak into knockout stages, JSK’s form at the Wanderers has been so dreadful that even the tournament’s sponsor would refuse to offer odds on a win for them.

Wednesday’s was their third defeat out of four matches at the Bullring. It was delivered with a batting performance that was comfortably the worst of the season. JSK were bowled out for 78, their innings not even reaching the second strategic time out.