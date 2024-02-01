Iinyathi fight back in last session against Knights

A fightback ignited by a flurry of wickets in the last session from the Eastern Cape Iinyathi ensured the home side regained a semblance of control on the opening day of their CSA Division 2 4-day match against table-topping Knights at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday.
The Buffaloes claimed seven wickets in the late afternoon session to bowl out the Knights for 363 after the visitors went to tea on 258-3 in 58 overs. The backbone of the innings was a fine century by Gihahn Cloete.
Jason Niemand (11) and Jerome Bossr (18) will resume day two with Iinyathi on 38 without loss and trailing by 325 runs.
Iinyathi captain Jason Niemand elected to bowl in overcast conditions.
His decision backfired as the opening pair of Phaphama Fojela and Nico Van Zyl did not get assistance from the conditions.
The Knights' openers Nathan Roux and Garnett Tarr made a solid start and took the visitors to 29-1 before Tarr (14) fell to Matthew Fourie caught by Jerome Bossr.
Roux and Dian Forrester added 68 runs for the third wicket before Roux was cleaned bowled by Fojela for a well-played 40.
Forrester reached his half-century and took the Knights to lunch on 118-2 after 29 overs.
He and Cloete took the game away from the home side from the start of the second session. Forrester played the role of the aggressor and looked set to get a century but was caught and bowled by Jade de Kerk just 15 runs short of the milestone.
The wicket seemed to spark the Iinyathi bowling attack but the frame of Cloete accompanied by captain Patrick Botha stood resolute for the fifth wicket and put the Knights in a commanding position going into the last session.
Little did they know, but the home side had some aces up their sleeve.
Botha (26) was the first to perish in the seven-wicket domino effect after tea.
Former Warriors batter Cloete notched up his century before he became Fourie's second victim of the day for a well-played 133 of 159 balls.
From there, wickets tumbled as the tail struggled to deal with the pace of Fourie, who finished with figures of 4/71.
Iinyathi fight back in last session against Knights
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
