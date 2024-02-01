Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs
Defender Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not turned out the way he had hoped they would since joining Kaizer Chiefs, but the once highly-rated centreback has no regrets about the move.
Ngcobo joined Chiefs ahead of the 2021-22 season after an impressive previous campaign with Moroka Swallows where he 29-year-old was crowned the DStv Premiership defender of the season.
His career has regressed as he failed to replicate that form at Chiefs over the past two-and-half seasons. The defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Soweto giants has featured only in 10 matches in all competitions in the current campaign.
“Yes, things have not turned out the way I would’ve wanted, but I think for me to play for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs, it’s about learning every day,” Ngcobo said.
“You have to learn a lot of things step by step, but I think right now I’m starting to get the direction.
“I think I will finally be able to return to the player I was when I played for Swallows.”
“Chiefs is a big club, so there’s always pressure when you play for them but we try everything to stay composed.
“The club also helps us on how to deal with this pressure while we continue to work hard. What I’m sure of is that soon I will hit the top gear in form.”
Ngcobo, from Folweni, south of Durban, said he does not regret the move to Chiefs.
“I really believe joining Chiefs was the right decision and I don’t have any regrets about why I came here. I feel I’m in the right team to grow as a player.
“As a boy from a village area, it took me a long time to get to where I am right now, and I strongly believe that very soon I will be back to my best level.”
Ngcobo said Amakhosi are working hard ahead of the resumption of the DStv Premiership after the break for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Battling Chiefs, after eight seasons without a trophy, are in sixth place with 24 points from 16 league matches. They are 14 points behind top-of-the-table Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.
Chiefs resume the league action hosting TS Galaxy at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13 (7.30pm).