Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs

Defender Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not turned out the way he had hoped they would since joining Kaizer Chiefs, but the once highly-rated centreback has no regrets about the move.

Ngcobo joined Chiefs ahead of the 2021-22 season after an impressive previous campaign with Moroka Swallows where he 29-year-old was crowned the DStv Premiership defender of the season.

His career has regressed as he failed to replicate that form at Chiefs over the past two-and-half seasons. The defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Soweto giants has featured only in 10 matches in all competitions in the current campaign.