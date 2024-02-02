Home discomforts spell trouble for Joburg Super Kings on big weekend

Though Cape Town ultimately ran out comfortable victors by 34 runs, they were denied a crucial bonus point thanks to a glorious century by Kyle Verreynne that set a new record for the highest individual score in the tournament.

Verreynne said preventing Cape Town from picking up that bonus point felt like a win. MI Cape Town moved to 13 points, the same as Joburg Super Kings, the other team chasing that final playoff berth. That leaves them three points ahead of the Capitals who prop up the table, but who with a win on Saturday can leapfrog Cape Town into fourth place.

“I guess it’s pretty cool for the neutral and people who love ‘non-pointless’ cricket,” Verreynne chirped ahead of his return to what is normally his home ground. “If we win (at Newlands) we could still end up winning the competition, so there is still a lot to be excited about.”

Some of the tetchiness in evidence Thursday will certainly still be bubbling beneath the surface, which will add to the drama at Newlands.

However, regardless of the outcome in that match, the winners will quickly focus their attention on the 5.30pm start at the Wanderers, where the inconsistent Super Kings face the table-topping Super Giants.

For the Durban side, the outcome doesn’t matter because they’ve already secured their spot in the first eliminator on Tuesday. The loser of that match of course gets a second bite of the cherry in the final eliminator which will be hosted at the Wanderers next Thursday, underlining the importance of finishing in the top two.