Hail hero Ronwen! Four penalty stops put Bafana in first Afcon semi in 24 years

Ronwen Williams spectacularly saved four spot-kicks — an almost unheard of feat — in a penalty shoot-out that Bafana Bafana won 2-1 against Cape Verde to steer the South Africans to their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years on Saturday night.

Earlier Bafana's captain became just the second goalkeeper after Andre Arendse in 1996 to keep four successive clean sheets at a Nations Cup finals, including a match-winning save onto the woodwork in stoppage time of full time.

Williams' regulation time stops were crucial as South Africa rode their luck in a quarterfinal that ended 0-0 at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast after full and extra time but was dominated by the islanders, who spurned countless chances.

Ranked 66th in the world and 14th in Africa, Bafana arrived in Ivory Coast without European-based Lyle Foster (mental health issues) and Lebo Mothiba (injury) as virtual no-hopers.

Apart from the Williams' brilliance, it was not memorable match from Bafana in terms of performance as they were often ragged in defence and battled for passing fluency. But it certainly was in terms of the sheer grit the South Africans displayed.