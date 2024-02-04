×

Hosts Ivory Coast score last-gasp goal in extra time to reach Afcon semis

By Mark Gleeson - 04 February 2024
Oumar Diakite celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's extra-time winner with teammates in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal victory against Mali at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Saturday night.
Image: REUTERS/ LUC GNAGO

Hosts Ivory Coast kept up their incredible escape act at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from behind to beat Mali 2-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinal, scoring a last-gasp goal in extra time to book a semifinal against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Oumar Diakite got a touch to Seko Fofana’s strike to win the game for the Ivorians, who played with 10 men for most of the match after Odilon Kossounou was sent off shortly before half time.

Mali had taken a 71st-minute lead through Nene Dorgeles but the home team, roared on by the crowd at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, fought back and equalised through Simon Adingra in the 90th minute to force extra time.

Diakite then scored the winner before being sent off for a second booking by taking his shirt off in celebration. Mali's Hamari Traore was also shown a red card at the final whistle.

The Ivorians had limped into the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed finishers, despite a 4-0 defeat to tiny Equatorial Guinea, but resurrected their hopes by edging holders Senegal on post-match penalties in the last 16.

Reuters

