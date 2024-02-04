Hosts Ivory Coast score last-gasp goal in extra time to reach Afcon semis

Mali had taken a 71st-minute lead through Nene Dorgeles but the home team, roared on by the crowd at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, fought back and equalised through Simon Adingra in the 90th minute to force extra time.

Diakite then scored the winner before being sent off for a second booking by taking his shirt off in celebration. Mali's Hamari Traore was also shown a red card at the final whistle.

The Ivorians had limped into the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed finishers, despite a 4-0 defeat to tiny Equatorial Guinea, but resurrected their hopes by edging holders Senegal on post-match penalties in the last 16.

Reuters