VIDEO | Selborne teen Weber clinches historic Proudfoot Trophy win

Weber, a Selborne College pupil, popped onto GolfRSA’s radar as an 11-year-old, and after his three-shot victory in the Nomads SA U15 Championship in 2023, the Border junior was inducted into the GolfRSA National Squad in May 2023.
His first Open Amateur win is a sweet one.
“I had to miss the SA Stroke Play Championship at Mount Edgecombe due to school, but I was thrilled to tee it up in my first SA Amateur,” Weber said.
“I didn’t play badly in the first round, but the putter was a bit cold.
“I had a really great round, a bogey-free 66 and the putter was really working.
“It all came together. There were some deadly pins out there, and I took chances where there was a slight bailout on the holes.
“Felt great to finish strong like that.”
Weber had a trio of birdies on his outward nine and racked up three more on the testing back nine.
“On the 13th (par-4) I hit it to a metre-and-a-half and made a great putt there for the birdie.
“On the short 16th, I didn’t hit a great approach, but I holed a long putt for birdie and on the 18th, I left my second shot just short, chipped it to give and boxed the birdie putt,” Weber said.
Notable early winners of the Proudfoot Trophy included five-time Open champion Bobby Locke and legends of the game Hugh Baiocchi, Denis Hutchinson, Dale Hayes and Mark McNulty.
In recent years, Major champion Trevor Immelman, DP World Tour winners Brandon Stone and Haydn Porteous and Sunshine Tour champion Luca Filippa etched their names on this iconic silverware.
“I’m so proud to have my name on the trophy alongside so many great champions,” Weber said.
Leading scores:
135 — Benjamin Weber 69 66
136 — Simon du Plooy 69 67; Lars van der Vight NED 68 68
137 — Daniel Bennett 69 68
138 — Nash de Klerk 68 70; Jordan Burnand 68 70; Gary Kemp 68 70
139 — Dan Copeman 72 67; Mehdi Fakori MAR 70 69; Gregor Graham SCO 69 70; Janko van der Merwe 69 70
140 — Kyle Kistensamy 71 69; Wiehan van der Walt 71 69; Minjun Heo 71 69; Jack Hearn IRL 70 70
141 — Matthew Wilson SCO 69 72; Vuyisani Makama 68 73
142 — Ivan Verster 72 70; Noa Auch-Roy FRA 72 70; Thom Linssen NED 70 72; Astin Wade Arthur 69 73; Ruben van der Berg 68 74; Dylan Kayne 67 75
143 — Kayle Wykes 74 69; Dian Kruger 73 70; Charl Barnard 72 71; James Morgan SCO 72 71; Pearce Lewin 72 71
144 — Matthew Mortimer 74 70; Jaden Deltel 74 70; Nishalin Naidoo 74 70; John-George Pringle 73 71; Oliver Goldhill 72 72; Jandré van Niekerk 72 72; Travis Procter 68 76 — GolfRSA
VIDEO | Selborne teen Weber clinches historic Proudfoot Trophy win
Image: GOLFRSA
East London’s Ben Weber, 14, made history as the youngest winner of the Proudfoot Trophy — the 36-hole stroke play qualifier for the South African Amateur championship — since its inception in 1931 when he edged countryman Simon du Plooy and the Netherlands’ Lars van der Vight by a stroke on Monday.
With rounds of 69 and a bogey-free 66 across Royal Johannesburg’s East Course, Weber set an early clubhouse target of nine-under-par but faced an anxious five-hour wait as the chasing pack closed him down.
Late starter, fellow GolfRSA National Squad member Nash de Klerk made the strongest charge and got within two shots with a trio of birdies from the 10th.
The former Royal member could not take advantage of the two remaining par fives on the front nine, and Weber could exhale when De Klerk dropped on the eighth hole.
“It was a nerve-racking wait for most of the day,” Weber said, after watching De Klerk par the par-five closing hole to come up short of forcing a playoff.
“I finished quite early, at noon, and Nash finished up late, so it was a very long wait.”
Weber, a Selborne College pupil, popped onto GolfRSA’s radar as an 11-year-old, and after his three-shot victory in the Nomads SA U15 Championship in 2023, the Border junior was inducted into the GolfRSA National Squad in May 2023.
His first Open Amateur win is a sweet one.
“I had to miss the SA Stroke Play Championship at Mount Edgecombe due to school, but I was thrilled to tee it up in my first SA Amateur,” Weber said.
“I didn’t play badly in the first round, but the putter was a bit cold.
“I had a really great round, a bogey-free 66 and the putter was really working.
“It all came together. There were some deadly pins out there, and I took chances where there was a slight bailout on the holes.
“Felt great to finish strong like that.”
Weber had a trio of birdies on his outward nine and racked up three more on the testing back nine.
“On the 13th (par-4) I hit it to a metre-and-a-half and made a great putt there for the birdie.
“On the short 16th, I didn’t hit a great approach, but I holed a long putt for birdie and on the 18th, I left my second shot just short, chipped it to give and boxed the birdie putt,” Weber said.
Notable early winners of the Proudfoot Trophy included five-time Open champion Bobby Locke and legends of the game Hugh Baiocchi, Denis Hutchinson, Dale Hayes and Mark McNulty.
In recent years, Major champion Trevor Immelman, DP World Tour winners Brandon Stone and Haydn Porteous and Sunshine Tour champion Luca Filippa etched their names on this iconic silverware.
“I’m so proud to have my name on the trophy alongside so many great champions,” Weber said.
Leading scores:
135 — Benjamin Weber 69 66
136 — Simon du Plooy 69 67; Lars van der Vight NED 68 68
137 — Daniel Bennett 69 68
138 — Nash de Klerk 68 70; Jordan Burnand 68 70; Gary Kemp 68 70
139 — Dan Copeman 72 67; Mehdi Fakori MAR 70 69; Gregor Graham SCO 69 70; Janko van der Merwe 69 70
140 — Kyle Kistensamy 71 69; Wiehan van der Walt 71 69; Minjun Heo 71 69; Jack Hearn IRL 70 70
141 — Matthew Wilson SCO 69 72; Vuyisani Makama 68 73
142 — Ivan Verster 72 70; Noa Auch-Roy FRA 72 70; Thom Linssen NED 70 72; Astin Wade Arthur 69 73; Ruben van der Berg 68 74; Dylan Kayne 67 75
143 — Kayle Wykes 74 69; Dian Kruger 73 70; Charl Barnard 72 71; James Morgan SCO 72 71; Pearce Lewin 72 71
144 — Matthew Mortimer 74 70; Jaden Deltel 74 70; Nishalin Naidoo 74 70; John-George Pringle 73 71; Oliver Goldhill 72 72; Jandré van Niekerk 72 72; Travis Procter 68 76 — GolfRSA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos