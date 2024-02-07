LIVE | Bafana boss Broos surprises with Xulu recall for Morena, Osimhen starts

6.20pm

And yes, OK, there are a few surprises.

A line-up that has not changes since the second match of the tournament, the 4-0 win against Namibia, has been changed by coach Hugo Broos, and by more than most would have predicted.

Siyanda Xulu comes back in at centreback for the first time since his defensive error in the 2-0 opening defeat to Mali.

The player out is winger Thapelo Morena. And Broos seems to have switched from the 4-4-1-1 used in the last four game to three at the back.

The new formation appears to be a 3-4-3.

This will be corrected later if it is wrong, but it seems it's Ronwen Williams at goalkeeper behind central defenders Grant Kekana, Xulu and Mothobi Mvala. Then Khuliso Mudau (right) and Maphosa Modiba (left) are the wingbacks outside of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena in the midfield.

Up-front it's Percy Tau and Themba Zwane behind and wide of Evidence Makgopa.

Fascinating. Good to change things up, keep the opposition guessing. It looks a very hard formation to break down, if Xulu can keep up with the pace of the Nigerian attack. And could be really effective in attack if the wingbacks get high,

Well, only the match will tell!

And for Nigeria, yes, it seems it night have been mind games from the NFF, as Victor Osimhen starts.

Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams (capt); 18. Grant Kekana, 14. Mothobi Mvala, 5. Siyanda Xulu; 20. Khuliso Mudau, 13. Sphephelo Sithole, 4. Teboho Mokoena, 6. Maphosa Modiba; 10. Percy Tau, 11. Themba Zwane, 9. Evidence Makgopa

Nigeria: 23. Stanley Nwabili, 2. Ola Aina, 6. Semi Ajayi, 21. Calvin Bassey, 17. Alex Iwobi, 18. Ademola Lookman, 8. Frank Onyeka, 12. Bright Osayi-Samuel, 9. Victor Osimhen, 15. Moses Simon, 5. William Troost-Ekong (capt)