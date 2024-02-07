LIVE | Bafana boss Broos surprises with Xulu recall for Morena, Osimhen starts
6.20pm
And yes, OK, there are a few surprises.
A line-up that has not changes since the second match of the tournament, the 4-0 win against Namibia, has been changed by coach Hugo Broos, and by more than most would have predicted.
Siyanda Xulu comes back in at centreback for the first time since his defensive error in the 2-0 opening defeat to Mali.
The player out is winger Thapelo Morena. And Broos seems to have switched from the 4-4-1-1 used in the last four game to three at the back.
The new formation appears to be a 3-4-3.
This will be corrected later if it is wrong, but it seems it's Ronwen Williams at goalkeeper behind central defenders Grant Kekana, Xulu and Mothobi Mvala. Then Khuliso Mudau (right) and Maphosa Modiba (left) are the wingbacks outside of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena in the midfield.
Up-front it's Percy Tau and Themba Zwane behind and wide of Evidence Makgopa.
Fascinating. Good to change things up, keep the opposition guessing. It looks a very hard formation to break down, if Xulu can keep up with the pace of the Nigerian attack. And could be really effective in attack if the wingbacks get high,
Well, only the match will tell!
And for Nigeria, yes, it seems it night have been mind games from the NFF, as Victor Osimhen starts.
Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams (capt); 18. Grant Kekana, 14. Mothobi Mvala, 5. Siyanda Xulu; 20. Khuliso Mudau, 13. Sphephelo Sithole, 4. Teboho Mokoena, 6. Maphosa Modiba; 10. Percy Tau, 11. Themba Zwane, 9. Evidence Makgopa
Nigeria: 23. Stanley Nwabili, 2. Ola Aina, 6. Semi Ajayi, 21. Calvin Bassey, 17. Alex Iwobi, 18. Ademola Lookman, 8. Frank Onyeka, 12. Bright Osayi-Samuel, 9. Victor Osimhen, 15. Moses Simon, 5. William Troost-Ekong (capt)
Wednesday February 7 — 5.50pm
This is it! Easily Bafana Bafana's biggest match since the 2010 World Cup.
Bafana Bafana meet the nemesis, the stumbling block, but a team they have matches quite well in recent years, Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday (7pm, SA time).
SA, slayers of Morocco and Cape Verde, the reason for Cape Verde's exit, the unererdogs and relishing that role against the proud Super Eagles. It's always a grudge match between these two.
Bafana Bafana's historic first semifinal in 24 years, since 2000, playing for a place in their first final in 26 years. It does not get much bigger for a team that has an opportunity ti turn around, and to some extent already has turned around, two decades of international underachievement.
Your live blogger this evening, on this huge occasion is TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings Digital Sports editor Marc Strydom. A quick qualifier is that your blogger is not in the stadium for this Africa Cup of Nations semifinal
And the starting line-ups have been released. Stay tuned as they follow ...