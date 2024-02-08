Haller strike sends hosts Ivory Coast to Afcon final against Nigeria

Sebastien Haller sent hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final as they beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Wednesday's semifinal at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Haller's 65th-minute goal continued a remarkable recovery by the Ivorians who were almost eliminated in the group phase but will now take on Nigeria in Sunday's final.

Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana on penalties in Wednesday's other semifinal in Bouake.

Haller was making his first start after an ankle injury and his goal had a touch of fortune about it as he miscued his shot that bounced over Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi into the net.