Klaasen blasts Durban Super Giants into SA20 final

It’s probably best that whatever Nandre Burger did or said to trigger Heinrich Klaasen is never repeated.

It cost Joburg Super Kings this match and put the Durban Super Giants into the SA20 final at Newlands on Saturday where they will face a rematch with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who beat them in Qualifier One at the same venue on Tuesday.

The Super Giants’ innings took turn towards happiness from the time Klaasen’s mood changed when he took offence to Burger’s celebration of Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s wicket in the 13th over.

With Durban’s run rate under eight an over and their top order already in the dug out, the Super Kings had control.