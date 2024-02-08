Modiba is one of nine Mamelodi Sundowns players with Champions League experience — with Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Thapelo Maseko, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane — who Bafana coach Hugo Broos built his team around in Ivory Coast.
Reflecting on Bafana's 4-2 penalty shoot-out semifinal defeat to Nigeria at the packed Le Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday, Modiba said the Sundowns contingent often come up against some of the players at Afcon when they compete in the Champions League.
“It is important to qualify for this type of tournament [Afcon]. For local clubs it is the Champions League where we come up against more or less the same quality of players,” the utility player said.
“Some of the players we play against in the Champions League are here at Afcon and we know a lot about them, their qualities, what they produce on the field and [what's needed] in analysing and handling them.
“When we play against Morocco, for example, we know their behaviour and strengths because we [Sundowns] have played against Wydad [Casablanca] on many occasions.”
Though Bafana lost in the lottery of penalties after the two teams drew 1-1 after 120 minutes, including extra time, Modiba said he and his teammates were proud at how they pushed the Super Eagles all the way in a dramatic and enthralling football match.
‘People at home have hope again in Bafana’: players proud of Afcon display
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Bafana Bafana left-back Aubrey Modiba has urged South African clubs to fight to play in the Caf Champions League because that experience will help the national team at tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Modiba is one of nine Mamelodi Sundowns players with Champions League experience — with Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Thapelo Maseko, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane — who Bafana coach Hugo Broos built his team around in Ivory Coast.
Reflecting on Bafana's 4-2 penalty shoot-out semifinal defeat to Nigeria at the packed Le Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday, Modiba said the Sundowns contingent often come up against some of the players at Afcon when they compete in the Champions League.
“It is important to qualify for this type of tournament [Afcon]. For local clubs it is the Champions League where we come up against more or less the same quality of players,” the utility player said.
“Some of the players we play against in the Champions League are here at Afcon and we know a lot about them, their qualities, what they produce on the field and [what's needed] in analysing and handling them.
“When we play against Morocco, for example, we know their behaviour and strengths because we [Sundowns] have played against Wydad [Casablanca] on many occasions.”
Though Bafana lost in the lottery of penalties after the two teams drew 1-1 after 120 minutes, including extra time, Modiba said he and his teammates were proud at how they pushed the Super Eagles all the way in a dramatic and enthralling football match.
“Nigeria are a great side and credit must go to them — I give them the respect they deserve because they have good players and [a good] coach [José Peseiro], but we showed them we also have quality.”
Bafana midfielder Mokoena said the players will have to pick themselves up and end the tournament on a high when they take on Democratic Republic of Congo in the battle for third place on Saturday at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan (10pm SA time).
“We didn’t take our chances, but we played well and we must also give credit to Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for saving penalties [in the shoot-out]. Penalties are 50/50 and can go either way — he was on the good side and congratulations to Nigeria and all the best in the final.
“I am proud of the team because no-one gave us a chance that we would make it this far. We lost on penalties, but hopefully we can finish in third position on Saturday.
“We must be proud of ourselves and at least people at home have hope again in Bafana.”
Hosts Ivory Coast meet Nigeria in Sunday's tasty all-West African final at Stade Alassane Ouattara (10pm SA time).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos