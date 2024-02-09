×

Olympic rowers set oars for glory at 136th RMB Buffalo Regatta

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 09 February 2024

In preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics in July, and the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta happening in Lucerne, Switzerland, in May, representatives from the SA rowing team are participating in the 136th edition of the RMB Buffalo Regatta in East London which started Thursday and ends on Saturday afternoon...

