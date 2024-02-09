Ravens to play Nedbank clash in KZN after PSL rejects Mthatha Stadium proposal
Bizana-based Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe team FC Ravens will play their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture against North West outfit Spain FC at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on February 24 after the Premier Soccer League rejected the club’s proposal for the game to be played at the Mthatha Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.