South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is still keeping mum on how much the association will pay in bonuses to the Bafana Bafana players after they earned more than R46.9m for finishing third in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
Bafana flew into OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning after performing beyond expectations and reaching their first Afcon semifinal in 24 years. They clinched the bronze medal with a penalties win against Democratic Republic of Congo in Saturday's third-place playoff in Abidjan.
Before the tournament, controversy broke out when Jordaan appeared to tell the media Bafana would earn R7m if they won the tournament, which has a $7m (R134m) first prize. He later walked back the comment on radio, saying it was a matter of a mix-up in currencies.
Jordaan has since not clarified the comment or the exact amount Bafana players will receive for ending third.
It was no surprise the question came up when Bafana arrived back in South Africa at around 5am on Wednesday to be greeted by a reception that included Jordaan, sports minister Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses
In the post-reception press conference Jordaan was asked about how much of the R47m third-prize winnings paid out by the Confederation of African Football will be allocated to the Bafana players.
The national team players signed a performance-based contract with Safa before they left for the Afcon but details of that have not been disclosed.
“We don't know,” Jordaan said.
“We must wait on Caf. The tournament ended on Sunday and you want the results already. Caf will let us know when they're ready.”
Jordaan was pushed a few times, but would not disclose an amount.
He said the players were made aware of how much they would be rewarded for reaching any stage of the Afcon.
“The players know what they've agreed. You must ask them.”
Asked if he could reveal what percentage of the R47m will go to the players, he said: “That is something we must discuss and finalise with the players first. Whether they disclose it to you is their business.
“It is their money. It is their income and they will decide whether they want to disclose it to you [the media] or not. Of course this effort must be rewarded.”
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams indicated the players know exactly how much they will receive, saying: “The players know, we know.”
Some publications speculated at the weekend that the 23 players may receive around R1m each.
