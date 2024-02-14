South African soccer fans were in a jubilant mood when they welcomed coach Hugo Broos and the national team as they touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Early risers were at the airport in the wee hours to welcome Bafana Bafana, who walked away with the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
IN PICS | Soccer fans in jubilant mood as Bafana Bafana touch down at OR Tambo International Airport
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
South African soccer fans were in a jubilant mood when they welcomed coach Hugo Broos and the national team as they touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Early risers were at the airport in the wee hours to welcome Bafana Bafana, who walked away with the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Bafana, who reached the Afcon semifinals for the first time in 24 years, losing on penalties to Nigeria, defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in Saturday's third-place playoff in Abidjan.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos