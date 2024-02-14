×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

LISTEN | ‘Bafana Bafana fought as a team’ — Supporters give players a heroes’ welcome

14 February 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Fans wait for the South African national football team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on February 14 2024.
Fans wait for the South African national football team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on February 14 2024.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Hundreds of supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for the arrival of Bafana Bafana. 

Bafana exceeded expectations, finishing third in this year's Africa Cup of Nations after beating Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties. 

Earlier, South Africa lost to Nigeria in a nail-biting semifinal in the tournament.

Supporters gathered in the early hours of Wednesday, some coming from as far as Limpopo. 

Listen to the supporters here:

Speaking to supporters at the airport, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams said the brotherhood and spirit within the team was one of the reasons they were successful in the tournament. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile