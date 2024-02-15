Chippa not in position of panic — Mpengesi
Chippa United chair Siviwe Mpengesi is not concerned about the club lingering in the relegation zone in the league and firmly believes they will make the top eight by the end of the season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.