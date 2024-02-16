Le Clos, a former two-time world champion in the 100m butterfly, clocked the eighth-fastest time of the morning, ending second in his heat in 52.04sec behind Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan in 51.75.
Erin Gallagher flies into semifinals on good morning for South Africa
Erin Gallagher showed her intent as she posted the third fastest time of the 50m butterfly heats at the world championships in Doha on Friday, leading three other South Africans into evening semifinals.
Chad le Clos and Matthew Sates qualified in the 100m butterfly and Hannah Pearse progressed in the women’s 200m backstroke.
Gallagher, who made the 100m 'fly final and the 100m freestyle semifinal earlier in the gala, finished second in her heat in 25.69, behind veteran Melanie Henique of France in 25.44.
Swimming in the final heat, Sarah Sjoestroem dominated with the fastest performance of the morning, 24.88.
Gallagher, who set a 100m butterfly African record earlier this week, will surely be looking to dip below the 25.66 national mark she posted winning silver at the World Student Games last year.
Clayton Jimmie won his 50m freestyle heat in a 22.33 personal best but it was good enough to rank him only 31st overall.
A total of 13 swimmers dipped under 22 seconds, with Australia’s defending champion Cameron McEvoy racing to an impressive 21.13.
