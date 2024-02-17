Nontshinga wins in Mexico with come-from-behind knockout

Sivenathi Nontshinga scored a brilliant come-from-behind victory as he stopped Mexican Adrian Curiel in the 10th round to reclaim the IBF junior-flyweight title in Oaxaca on Friday night (Saturday morning SA time).
The South African, who had lost the first fight on a second-round knockout last year, appeared to be on his way to a big points loss in the rematch.
But “the Special One” rocked the champion with a left hook late in the ninth and then attacked with fury in the 10th round.
Nontshinga, of Chicken Farm near Mdantsane, trapped his opponent on the ropes and rained punches upon him, with the referee first stepping in to do a count and then to halt the fight, 44 seconds into the round. Curiel stayed on his feet throughout, but he had no answer to Nontshinga’s determined attack.
Nontshinga is now the first South African to reclaim a world title and the country once again has a mainstream world champion.
Nontshinga’s record improved to 13 wins (10 inside the distance) and one defeat while Curiel dropped to 24-5-1 (5 KOs).
And yet Curiel had controlled the fight until the ninth round, taking advantage of the South African strategy of fighting on the inside.
Trainer Colin Nathan had wanted to nullify the wild right hand that had felled Nontshinga in the first outing.
The strategy worked well in the opening round with Nontshinga sticking close and landing heavy shots from close range.
But from the second round, Curiel had worked out the distance and was busier, notching up points.
Nontshinga frequently sat on the ropes, getting outpunched, and displaying an inability to get away, despite instructions from Nathan to turn his opponent.
Even when they stood toe to toe in the centre of the ring, it was always Nontshinga who did the back-pedalling into the ropes, where he stood, soaking up punishment and initiating most of the clinches.
That pattern persisted, with the referee occasionally warning Nontshinga to keep his head up.
Nontshinga was deducted a point for a clash of heads early in the seventh round, which seemed a harsh decision.
Late in the round Curiel started backing off, presumably trying to create enough distance to unleash his big right hand.
But that’s what the South African camp was waiting for. In the eighth round, Nontshinga enjoyed his best period, taking advantage from the outside before Curiel bored inside and bulldozed the South African into the ropes.
It was clear that Nontshinga needed to be in the centre of the ring.
Curiel started the ninth bullying Nontshinga into the ropes once again, but the South African fought his way back into the round and at the end, he rocked the Mexican with a long left hook to the jaw.
Nontshinga moved in for the kill, only to be denied by the bell.
And then came the 10th, when Nontshinga grabbed destiny.
He said afterwards he wanted to unify the division, but he didn’t look ready to take on the likes of WBC and WBA champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan.
At least not yet. — TimesLIVE
Nontshinga wins in Mexico with come-from-behind knockout
Image: Melina Pizano/Matchroom
