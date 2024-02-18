SA cricket mourns Mike Procter, who left an indelible mark
Before T10, T20, ‘Bazball’ or ‘Mr 360’, there was Mike Procter, who played cricket as if he was lifted from a comic book.
Procter died aged 77 on Saturday night, after complications that occurred during surgery. According to a family statement he suffered a “cardiac incident”.
All-rounder Procter was long regarded as one of the greatest South African players, even though his international career was cut short because of the country’s apartheid policy, which led to international sporting isolation.
His batting was adventurous, with no thought given to averages or strike rate but rather it seemed, enjoyment and, more seriously, his team’s position in the match. His bowling was thrilling — for the viewer — not so much for batters, who had to deal with rapid in-duckers that bruised toes, thighs and egos.
Gloucestershire Cricket is devastated to learn of the passing of former player and Club legend, Mike Procter, aged 77.— Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) February 17, 2024
Everyone at Gloucestershire Cricket would like to send their best wishes to Mike’s family during this terribly sad time.
Procter’s was a life devoted to family and cricket. He put bums on seats as a player and then, when South Africa emerged from sports isolation, he coached the national team led by Kepler Wessels on historic tours to India, England, Australia and at the 1992 Cricket World Cup.
After that stint he was a match referee, who was caught up in some of the most infamous incidents of the late 2000s and then was chief selector for the Proteas for two years from 2008 to 2010, before being sacked from that position by Cricket SA’s then Board of Directors.
Procter followed a schoolboy career, where he excelled for Hilton College in multiple sports, to become a prodigious all-rounder. He played provincial cricket for Natal, Western Province, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and Free State.
He played for English County Gloucestershire for 13 years, becoming one that of that team’s stars, and such was his influence that the team was jokingly referred to as ‘Proctershire’ in his time there.
Goodbye to the one and only Mike Procter... great cricketer, wonderful man. Will be sorely missed by so many ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mtmWtB8Cu— Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) February 18, 2024
With them he featured prominently in two One-Day Cup triumphs.
In 1973, he made 94 and took two wickets in Gloucestershire’s win in the final of the Friends Provident Trophy, a One-Day knockout competition held in England at the time. Four years later the county won the Benson & Hedges One-Day Cup at Lord’s, though it was his performance in the semifinal that is best remembered.
He helped Gloucestershire defend 181 against Hampshire, taking 6/13, including dismissing his good friend and teammate from Natal and the South Africa team, Barry Richards, along with legendary West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge.
Procter played only seven Tests all on home soil against Australia, first in 1967 and then he was part of the infamous 1970 side that beat Australia 4-0, the last time a South African team would feature on the international stage before being banned because of apartheid. Procter’s affect was still profound, finishing his Test career with 41 wickets at an average of 15.02.
Asked about his career being shortened due to the international ban on cricket in South Africa, Procter said his pain was nothing compared to the pain that was felt by millions in South Africa at the time.
RIP, Mike Procter.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 18, 2024
A great cricketer and a giant of a man! What a hero and legend! 😢
After his time as South Africa’s coach, Procter became an ICC match referee from 2002 to 2008, a period in which some of the most memorable controversies occurred, with Procter central to them.
Most notably there was the ‘Monkey-gate affair’ at the Sydney Cricket Ground involving Australia and India in 2008, which eventually led to Procter leaving that position. He would take over as the Proteas’ chief selector later that year, a job that he held until 2010 when he was controversially sacked, along with the rest of the members of the selection panel and the head coach at the time, Mickey Arthur.
Tributes poured in from former players on Sunday.
“Devastated to hear about the passing of Mike Procter,” Jonty Rhodes, who was part of the Proteas in the early 90s that was coached by Procter, posted on X.
“He was my first provincial and international coach, and I obviously knew something about his playing career. Yet, it was only when I played for @Gloscricket [Gloucestershire ] that I appreciated the extent of his all-rounder abilities.
Another former Proteas star, Herschelle Gibbs, wrote: “Sad news about the passing of the great Mike proctor... great all rounder and competitor of note. Rest well Proc.”
Arthur, who oversaw the team’s preparation for a period when Procter was chief selector wrote: “A man I had the privilege of watching growing up in Durban and then I got to know when we worked together at Cricket South Africa. RIP Michael John Procter.”
The Gloucestershire X account posted that the club was “devastated to learn” of Procter’s passing and sent its best wishes to his family.
Procter is survived by his wife Maryna and three children, Greg, Jessica and Tammy.
