‘Give him time,’ says Hunt as teen Campbell scores again in SuperSport’s cup win

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has stressed that Shandre Campbell needs time to work on many tactical areas of his game after the teen forward sensation scored his third goal in 2023-24 in his team's penalties Nedbank Cup win against Cape Town City.

Campbell, 18, has been making waves with impressive statistics of three goals and four assists in 17 league and cup games being promoted from SuperSport's DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) under-23/reserve team at the start of the season.

He showed a goal-poacher's instinct taking left-back Lyle Lakay's clever first-time pass knocked across the box, controlling and picking a spot to finish past a diving Darren Keet and give United a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.