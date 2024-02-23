Davids and Williams to bring variety for Blitzboks in Canada

Where Davids looks to inflict blunt force trauma to his opponents, expect Shaun Williams to be all tip-toe and elusive, either in the sweeper position or wing.
Zain Davids has travelled to Canada six times and returned with three gold medals, but that has not blunted the Blitzbok forward’s winning appetite, who arrived in Vancouver for a seventh HSBC SVNS Canada tournament.
And while the 26-year-old would not mind another gold medal, it would be more from a team perspective than a personal goal.
“I’ve had a good run here and that is why this tournament ranks among my favourites, but this trip is not about me, it is about us as a squad playing to our potential and achieving our goals,” said Davids.
When he runs out at BC Place this weekend it will be his 45th SVNS tournament, which underlines that Davids remains an important cog in the Blitzboks machine.
His well-timed runs have resulted in 38 tries, but more significant is his 45 tackles made in the first three tournaments of the 2024 season, the most by any player so far.
Despite his stellar performance in defence, Davids was quick to point out they still came up short in Perth in the previous tournament: “We worked hard in the training camp at home to rectify those errors made in Perth and we will be better for that this weekend.”
The hard-running prop also tipped his hat to his teammates: “We have a good squad, a nice mix of seniors and youngsters that complement each other.
“The seniors provide guidance to the younger players and they bring the energy and that boosts the older guys as well. It is also good to have Impi [Visser] back with us in the forwards, he is a real workhorse and when he is around everyone else is inspired to work as hard.
“Discipline will be key for us, especially against tough pool opponents such as Ireland, New Zealand and Great Britain. They love to keep the ball and our defence will be key to stop that, but without conceding penalties.”
Where Davids looks to inflict blunt force trauma to his opponents, expect Shaun Williams to be all tip-toe and elusive, either in the sweeper position or wing.
The 25-year-old makes a welcome return after hip surgery, a frustrating but sobering experience for the 13-time capped Blitzbok, whose last outing with the team was in London last May.
“It was my second operation on the hip, so it was a bit frustrating because you want to be on the field and represent your country,” said Williams.
“But I kept a positive mindset during the rehab time, telling myself to stay focused on getting better, but more importantly, to get into the best shape I can. That way I could push hard for a spot in the team and be ready when the call-up comes.”
Williams admitted it was not easy to sit in a team meeting and when they left for the training field he had to go to a rehab session, but he’s happy those four months have passed.
He has scored 140 points in his career — 22 tries and 15 conversions — and is keen to add to that tally when opportunity knocks in BC Place.
“I made my debut in Vancouver, so this will always be a special tournament for me.
“I have not played this season, so this is also my season debut, more reason to love being here.
“For four months I had to support the guys from the sideline; finally I get to add to the effort by being on the field and what an opportunity it is going to be. I cannot wait to play for the Blitzboks again.”
