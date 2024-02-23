The SABC has lost the rights to show Banyana Banyana's two crucial 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Tanzania, TimesLIVE has learnt.
Banyana face Tanzania at 3pm on Friday at Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania, and the second leg is scheduled to be played at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
Pay channel SuperSport will show both matches, which are the penultimate round of qualification.
If Banyana beat Tanzania, they will face Nigeria or Cameroon in a match that will decide one of the two teams to represent Africa the African continent in women's football at the Olympics.
Banyana, who reached the last 16 of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, have appeared twice at the Olympics, in 2012 and 2016.
The South African Football Association (Safa) and the SABC were due to meet on Friday to discuss renewing their deal, which has seen the national broadcaster showing Banyana and Bafana matches, especially when they're played at home.
SuperSport are believed to be eyeing Banyana and Bafana rights in case the SABC and Safa don't come to an agreement.
SABC loses rights to show Banyana’s two Olympic qualifiers
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images
