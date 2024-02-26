Mothibi said he was concerned about violence breaking out, given the hostile reception his team received at the ground from the home team and supporters.
Jacksa coach James Mothibi speaks out on shocking violence at Motsepe game
The coach of Jacksa Spears, former Orlando Pirates attacker James Mothibi, has opened up about a shocking incident of violence that occurred during his team’s ABC Motsepe League match against Postmasburg FC on Saturday.
Video clips of the incident have been shared on social media. They appear to show the referee being chased, brought down and kicked by home supporters and players in the yellow kit of Postmasburg FC at Postmasburg Sports Ground.
Another video shows at least one Jacksa player, in red, being chased and kicked on the ground by Postmasburg players and supporters.
Mothibi alleges he was beaten unconscious by “more than 30 people” and four of his players and the referee were injured in the beatings, as some of the home crowd and players turned violently on the travelling team when a penalty was awarded with the score at 0-0 with about five minutes to play.
Jacksa are in first place in the Northern Cape Motsepe League (third tier) and Postmasburg in third.
“We didn’t go with supporters, it was only us [the players and coaches]. The players injured were my two centrebacks, left-back and a striker.
“I was brutally attacked by more than 30 people. The referee was badly injured.”
Asked about the extent of his players’ injuries, Mothibi said: “Those boys went to the hospital and I’m not with them now. I gave them off Sunday and today [Monday] and I should know by tomorrow.
“Tomorrow we are going to have counselling because there was a criminal offence that was an attempted murder. I was kicked unconscious.
“Later we went to the police station to open a case and tell them there was an incident at Postmasburg grounds. But they [the police] took their time until eventually they went there.”
“A report will be sent to the South African Football Association [Safa] and we hope the matter will be dealt with accordingly.
“To all parents whose children are affected, we promise to work together with all stakeholders to resolve the matter.”
Postmasburg FC officials, including chair Elridge Davids, were reached for comment. They asked for time to call back and for an e-mail to be sent with questions. They had not responded at the time of publishing.
TimesLIVE has not been able to establish the name of the referee who was attacked or the extent of his injuries.
Northern Cape police confirmed a case has been opened.
“Two separate cases of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) were registered at Postmasburg SAPS by the officials, coaches and players,” they said.
“No arrests have been effected as yet however Postmasburg SAPS request that all information be forwarded to detective constable McDougall Mgosi on 082-302-0391.”
Safa's media department referred questions to Safa Northern Cape. Safa Northern Cape provincial secretary Willem Coetzee could not be reached on his cellphone.
