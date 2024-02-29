Taxpayers shelled out at least R1.3m for so-called “super fans” Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila’s travel and accommodation during last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
This information was received from the sports, arts and culture department on Thursday after an application by AfriForum in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
The application, submitted in October, requested detailed statements and documentation on what the department spent on Chauke and Msila’s attendance at the tournament.
AfriForum said other questions pertaining to Chauke and Msila’s spending during the tournament were unanswered.
“The department also failed to provide detailed information about the expenses incurred for these fans’ attendance at other similar sporting events,” the organisation said
AfriForum had also requested information regarding the merits of Chauke and Msila’s appointment, but the department withheld that information.
The organisation had instructed its legal team to lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator to compel the department to hand over complete information and full expenditure records of the past 10 years with respect to the “super fans”.
It said a complaint would be filed with the public protector about misappropriation of funds by the department.
AfriForum campaign officer Charné Mostert said politically-connected individuals were seemingly able to live in luxury at taxpayers’ expense while millions of South Africans live in poverty.
The amount spent on flights and accommodation alone was far more than many South Africans earned per year.
TimesLIVE
R1.3m spent for Mama Joy, Botha Msila Rugby World Cup visit
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
