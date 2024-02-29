“And we respect that. As players we come to an understanding that when you play for such a huge institution you come in for a lot of criticism when things are not going well.
“You have to perform and bring the results when you play for Kaizer Chiefs. So we understand where they are coming from and their disappointment through the words they are speaking in the media.
“But all we ask for is to maintain the hope, to maintain the belief in the current crop of players — it’s a new generation, we bring different skill sets to this club.
“Unfortunately right now it may not seem so because results are not forthcoming but when you look at our league performances they speak for themselves.
“I feel we have been doing well as a team in that aspect, in keeping those clean sheets.
“It’s one big positive I have picked up from my side. And we can build on that and fix every other area of our game that needs fixing and continue improving as a team.”
Chiefs are unbeaten in five league games — three wins and two draws where they have scored four goals and conceded one.
‘What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters’: Chiefs’ Msimango
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Given Msimango insists Kaizer Chiefs’ players also hurt when they see the suffering of the club's supporters.
The centreback added some solid performances in the league built on the back of the clean sheets they have been keeping is a positive sign that the squad has potential to end the club’s trophy drought.
Msimango said the players understand the barrage of criticism they have received after being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup last 32 on penalties by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Their cup exit means Amakhosi, battling in sixth place in the DStv Premiership, will go to nine seasons without silverware in 2023-2024.
“What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters, because before anything else we are human beings,” Msimango said on Thursday before Chiefs’ league clash against Moroka Swallows at FNB on Saturday (5.45pm).
“They use their hard-earned money to come to the stands and support us. And you interact with some of them as you go about your daily lives and you see the hurt in their eyes.
“It’s the little conversations you have with that petrol attendant or retailer at the shopping centre when they recognise you.
“My message to the supporters is we understand they are hurt and disappointed and they have been patient with the club not bringing that success.
“But I want them to know we are equally, if not more disappointed in ourselves as players because we need to be held accountable for the performances and the results.
“We take full responsibility and accountability for that. And once you do that and man up to your mistakes you become responsible for the situation.
“So we ask also that they keep the hope and the faith. Maybe they’ve heard this from past players but I’ll keep saying it because in the end that’s all we have, to hope for a better future and better results. And not only hope but we’re working on them [the problems].”
Some former Chiefs players have accused the squad of not playing for the jersey.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. They say that because they know they have done well for the club in past years,” Msimango said.
“And we respect that. As players we come to an understanding that when you play for such a huge institution you come in for a lot of criticism when things are not going well.
“You have to perform and bring the results when you play for Kaizer Chiefs. So we understand where they are coming from and their disappointment through the words they are speaking in the media.
“But all we ask for is to maintain the hope, to maintain the belief in the current crop of players — it’s a new generation, we bring different skill sets to this club.
“Unfortunately right now it may not seem so because results are not forthcoming but when you look at our league performances they speak for themselves.
“I feel we have been doing well as a team in that aspect, in keeping those clean sheets.
“It’s one big positive I have picked up from my side. And we can build on that and fix every other area of our game that needs fixing and continue improving as a team.”
Chiefs are unbeaten in five league games — three wins and two draws where they have scored four goals and conceded one.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos