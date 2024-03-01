Chippa United are expecting a tough encounter against Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership on Friday, co-coach Thabo September said.
Chippa expect tough match against Stellies
Chippa United are expecting a tough encounter against Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership on Friday, co-coach Thabo September said.
The match will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium, (kickoff 7.30pm).
The 41-year-old former Matsatsantsa’s DStv Diski Challenge coach joined the Gqeberha side together with co-coach Kwanele Kopo.
“Stellenbosch are a good team and they are on form,” September said.
“They played 13 games and they have not lost in all of those games and that includes winning the Black Label Cup.
“So, it is going to be a challenge for us to play a team that also produces young players.
“In terms of energy, they will have a lot of energy.
“They are coached by the experienced Steve Barker, so we expect nothing but a tough game.
“They are number four on the log and especially with the results from Wednesday with numbers two and three drawing they will be motivated to win at home.
“That could also play to our advantage if their focus is fully on winning.”
Chippa hold Citizens to draw in return to packed Buffalo City Stadium
However, the coaches gain comfort in welcoming back the team’s number one goalkeeper, Nigerian Stanley Nwabali, who returned from Afcon after a stellar performance.
Friday’s fixture will be their second PSL assignment at the helm.
In their first competitive match, Kopo and September led the team to a goalless draw against league contenders Cape Town City in their opening league encounter.
That was followed by a 2-1 win in the Nedbank Cup last-32 fixture against ABC Motsepe League side NC Pros.
Though pleased with the positive results so far, September said the team was still a work in progress.
“Our team is coming on OK, the boost that we have is that Stanley is back from a successful Afcon.
“The team is coming together in a good way, it’s going in the right direction.
“We did not play well in our Nedbank game but we expect a way better performance on Friday when we play Stellenbosch.”
