More pain for Bok sevens teams in LA

The Blitzboks suffered a second consecutive Pool defeat to Ireland in the Los Angeles Sevens on Friday night, conceding three tries in a 17-0 loss.

The Irish backed up last week's 22-10 triumph in Vancouver, with another quick start taking advantage of poor handling by the South Africans, who spilt the ball at the kickoff, allowing Connor O’Sullivan to score a converted try in the opening minute.

The Irish kept that momentum for most of the half, playing almost all of their rugby in the Blitzboks' half and enjoying 90% of the possession. They outworked the South African defence two more times, with Zac Ward, crossing the try line on two occasions to give the Irish a 17-0 lead at the break.

The Blitzboks showed improvement in the second half, but they just could not cross the Irish line. They were pinged at the breakdown and when in possession, gave it away or kicked ahead, with no result.