Blitzboks fail to reach playoffs in Los Angeles

The Springbok Sevens squad will play Canada at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday to avoid the wooden spoon at the Los Angeles Sevens after failing to get out of their pool for a second consecutive tournament.

The Blitzboks finished last Pool A after they suffered defeats to Ireland (17-0 on Friday) and Argentina (17-5). Despite beating Spain 22-19 in their final pool match, they finished fourth on points difference.

South Africa then played Samoa in the ninth-place semifinal and despite leading by 10-0 at the break, the Blitzboks were overhauled by the Pacific Islanders, who scored three second-half tries for a 19-10 win.

The Blitzboks started the second day of action in LA with a fiercely competitive match against the high-riding Los Pumas.

The South Africans took the lead through Rosko Specman and the scores were level at the break (5-5), but a double whammy confirmed the result, with Argentina scoring twice in two minutes in the last quarter.