Blitzboks end in second-last place in Los Angeles

The Springbok Sevens team completed the Los Angeles Sevens on a positive note when they outplayed Canada 28-15 on Sunday evening (SA time) to finish in 11th place of 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Four tries, two in each half, gave the South Africans a big enough lead to survive a late Canada onslaught.

The first of the tries was scored by Zain Davids in the opening minute of the match and when Ryan Oosthuizen dotted down soon after the Blitzboks were well in control, leading 14-0 at the break.

Davids scored his second try shortly after the break to push the Blitzboks' lead to 21-0. Canada replied with their first try, which was immediately nullified when Tristan Leyds scored, but Canada were not done, despite the deficit.

They scored two more tries but were never going to haul in the Blitzboks.

Scorers

Springbok Sevens 28 (14) — Tries: Zain Davids (2), Ryan Oosthuizen, Tristan Leyds. Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Selvyn Davids (2).

Canada 15 (0) — Tries: Liam Bowman, Thomas Isherwood, Noah Flesch.