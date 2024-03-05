PSG boss Enrique dodges Mbappé questions ahead Champions clash

Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique dodged a number questions about Kylian Mbappé's future at the Ligue 1 club, insisting he was more focused on the second leg of their Uefa Champions League last-16 clash at LaLiga side Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappé, the club's all-time leading goal scorer, has yet to play a full match since he informed PSG that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of this season.

Since coming off the bench to score the winner against Nantes on Feb. 17, the 25-year-old was substituted in two consecutive Ligue 1 games in which PSG were held to draws.

Bombarded with questions about Mbappé, Luis Enrique appeared agitated at times and kept joking with the Uefa translator that he was not really understanding the questions.

“It's very easy to manage [the flood of Mbappé questions]. I just take whatever questions the journalists want and answer whatever I want, that's my formula,” Luis Enrique told a press conference at San Sebastian on Monday.